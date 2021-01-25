Letter to the editor: Just how many more tourists do we want in our small valley?

In response to Lucy Kay’s comments on tourism’s future in Breckenridge in Thursday’s Summit Daily News, perhaps we should begin by remembering Paul Simon (from “Kodachrome”): “I can read the writing on the wall.” Like it or not, the wall outside the Breckenridge Tourism Office tells us clearly that more and pricier are better, more profitable.

John Denver (from “Rocky Mountain High”): “Tear the mountains down to bring in a couple more.” Admittedly, there are no mountains to be torn down in town, rather the obverse: There will have to be more and taller man-made monoliths built to bring in those couple more.

Certainly, change is inevitable and newer structures are often more solid/safer. Nevertheless, just how many more tourists and structures can/should residents want in our small mountain valley? At what point do increasing numbers and, especially, traffic congestion degrade what the town believes it has to offer?

Despite what the town’s tourism officials, Realtors and developers would have you believe, there is a not far-distant limit.