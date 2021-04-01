Letter to the editor: Just say ‘no’ on the proposal to rename Gore Range

Reading the recent article “Locals discuss the idea of changing Gore Range’s name as state board begins processing backlog” compels me to add my thoughts to the discussion as a vocal opponent.

Despite the proponents fanciful notions of “stewardship values” and “decolonization” as justifications for renaming, there is the reality that there never has been a known Native American name for the mountains known as the Gore Range.

The efforts of the proponents have resulted in the fabrication of the name Nuchu Range, one without historical precedent and certainly never before applied to the mountains of the Gore Range.

In this respect, there never has been past Native American activism for renaming the Gore Range except from recent promptings by proponents.

This renaming idea is rather centered among the decolonization group that professes to be offended by the Gore name but strangely does not have the like perception to the same named derivatives of geographical features such as Gore Lake, Gore Creek, Gore Pass or Gore Canyon.

The article further quotes Bob Berwyn, a former resident of the county and an advocate for renaming, that the idea is part of a “broader movement of awareness about our history.” I would like to remind Berwyn of something about our history:

On the west side of the Blue River valley stands the Gore Range. On the opposite east side of the valley rises Ute Peak. These names are not antagonisms but rather reflect the western heritage of our area and of these mountains. Erasing one name at the expense of the other and rewriting its history with a fabricated name is unacceptable.

I am confident that the U.S. Board on Geographic Names as the authority in these matters will eventually render its decision of just saying “no” on renaming the Gore Range.