Letter to the editor: Just say ‘no’ to electric vehicles and their pollutants

Hats off to Susan Knopf. For the first time in my feeble memory, I have to agree with her. I have always said that electric vehicles are wrong for our environment, and Knopf’s column points to the facts. However, she does not mention what will happen when these lithium batteries need to be replaced and how the disposal of spent batteries will further pollute our environment.

Electric vehicles are not the answer to our environmental issues. I just wish our inept government would stop subsidizing these horrible cars and let them die a natural death. Much research and science needs to be invested to limit the vehicle pollution of our air. We have made great strides in the past, and there is hope for our future, but it is definitely not electric vehicles.