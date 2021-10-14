Letter to the editor: Kate Hudnut will support students and parents in equitable ways

It is my great pleasure to write this letter to show my support for Kate Hudnut for the Summit School District Board of Education. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Hudnut over the years when she was part of the board for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and later became my peer when she ran programs such as Adopt an Angel and Summit Thrift & Treasure.

While working at the resource center, Hudnut and I collaborated in several projects that served local families, and every single time, I was impressed by her positive energy, motivation and willingness to do what it takes to help local families get the support they needed. Hudnut has been a part of our community for over 27 years and knows first-hand many of the struggles we all face as members of our mountain community.

I graduated from Summit High School in 2006, and I have seen just how much the Latino/a population has grown in our school district. For this reason, I believe that we need empathetic and inclusive leaders at the table who have a record of supporting working and immigrant families. Like many of you, I want our school district to thrive, and I am confident that with Hudnut on the board, she will go above and beyond to support our students and parents in equitable ways.