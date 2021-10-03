Letter to the editor: Keep a safe distance from moose

There are a trio of moose cruising around Frisco. At first, they look like a happy family: a daddy, mommy and baby. Not so! It is rutting season. He is following her, and he really wants to mate.

From the safety of a second-story deck, we watched as he approached her, and the ensuing scuffle as he was rebuffed was truly frightening and humbling. To the photo buff next to a tree the other evening — about 20 feet away from the moose — and to the people nonchalantly walking their dog near them, know that those moose were watching you very closely.

If a human is injured by a moose, Colorado Parks and Wildlife must intervene. It is mating season: The moose are irritable, frustrated and extremely unpredictable. The bottom line is everyone should keep a healthy distance away from all moose! As was mentioned on these pages a while ago, moose are not friendly, just unafraid.