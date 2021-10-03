Letter to the editor: Keep a safe distance from moose
Frisco
There are a trio of moose cruising around Frisco. At first, they look like a happy family: a daddy, mommy and baby. Not so! It is rutting season. He is following her, and he really wants to mate.
From the safety of a second-story deck, we watched as he approached her, and the ensuing scuffle as he was rebuffed was truly frightening and humbling. To the photo buff next to a tree the other evening — about 20 feet away from the moose — and to the people nonchalantly walking their dog near them, know that those moose were watching you very closely.
If a human is injured by a moose, Colorado Parks and Wildlife must intervene. It is mating season: The moose are irritable, frustrated and extremely unpredictable. The bottom line is everyone should keep a healthy distance away from all moose! As was mentioned on these pages a while ago, moose are not friendly, just unafraid.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.