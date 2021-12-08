Letter to the editor: Keystone HOA board should rethink its electric vehicle decision
Silverthorne
Banned in Boston? No. But electric vehicles are banned from parking or charging in Keystone’s Lakeside Village, according to an article in the Summit Daily News on Dec. 7. The HOA board cited an increased risk of fire.
Well, I’m sure the good folks on the HOA board did a whole lot of research on fire incidents among different vehicles to arrive at such a stunning conclusion. I just spent five minutes on the internet and found the following:
- Hybrid vehicles: 3,474 fires per 100,000 sales
- Gasoline vehicles: 1,529 fires per 100,000 sales
- Electric vehicles: 25 fires per 100,000 sales
The research was done by AutoInsuranceEZ.com using National Transportation Board, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and government recall data from Recalls.gov.
Maybe a rethink is in order.
