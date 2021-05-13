Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey continues to show his ignorance

Kim McGahey continues to show his ignorance in his column regarding history in the schools. He wants schools to teach the inaccuracies that the 1776 Commission proposed. He calls for “accurate historical education.” But the historical education might not be accurate. The 1619 Project employed a panel of historians and had support from the Smithsonian for fact-checking research and development. The 1776 Commission established by then-President Trump was composed of conservative activists, politicians and intellectuals; it included no professional historians of the United States. This report does not include citations or footnotes and does not identify its main authors. Historians condemned the report, saying it was “filled with errors and partisan politics” and identified inaccuracies and a lack of scholarship.”

If we listened to McGahey, we would continue to not question our racist past and not look for as many ways as possible to change it, such as challenging previously written history — written by white men — that is a part of education. I, for one, applaud us questioning.

Education evolves based on newly discovered information. Otherwise, we would still believe that the world is flat. I am not a sheep that just goes along. A conservative to get behind is Liz Cheney. A conservative to ignore is McGahey. I am sure there are some intelligent conservatives in Summit County who see through the McGahey and Fox noise BS.