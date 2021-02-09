Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey gets his facts wrong on left lane law
Breckenridge
Once again, Kim McGahey runs his mouth off without checking the facts. In his Tuesday column about drivers in the left lane, he needs to learn that the left lane law in Colorado only applies to roads where the speed limit is 65 or above.
Here is the exact verbiage: “A person shall not drive a motor vehicle in the passing lane of a highway if the speed limit is 65 miles per hour or more unless such person is passing other motor vehicles that are in a nonpassing lane or turning left, or unless the volume of traffic does not permit the motor vehicle to safely merge into a nonpassing lane.”
Last I checked, the road between Frisco and Breckenridge has speed limits between 35 and 50 mph.
Who gave this guy a license to spew garbage every week? (And, yes, I dislike left lane drivers also, and the law should be changed.)
