Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey is the Rodney Dangerfield of Summit County

Wow! We are the dreaded seasonals in Summit County? Our permanent home is — Father forgive us, for we have sinned — Texas, that horrible red state that pumps a minuscule amount of money into the Summit County economy. Some of these Texans even contribute to help the less fortunate in Summit County. (We, of course, wouldn’t think of it since we’re going to buy a Hunter Biden painting for $500,000.)

But I digress.

Upon our return to the county, we noticed that the previous conservative columnist was apparently run out of town on a rail (hopefully tar and feathers liberally applied). Poor Kim McGahey and his “Welcome to Sacramento, Colorado.” I read most of these columns and letters with a “live and let live” attitude. But in a moment of weakness, I felt sorry for the guy. He is the “I get no respect” Rodney Dangerfield of Summit County.

We’ve owned in Summit County since 1998 and watched McGahey’s “Sacramento” come to fruition in Colorado and Summit County. I say the bluer the better. Hopefully Colorado cities will become those “shining cities on the hill” like Chicago, New York, St. Louis, Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Austin, Arlington, Texas (oops, sorry they’re red), with that great Democratic leadership.