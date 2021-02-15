Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey must be clueless to national events
Breckenridge
With all the important things going on in our world today (another impeachment, an ongoing pandemic and global climate change) it is so refreshing to see our conservative columnist use his voice to address the important bipartisan issue of driving slowly in the left lane. I look forward to future columns urging us all to come together as a country on the issues dear to conservatives everywhere: replacing the empty toilet paper roll, turning off lights when leaving a room and keeping dog poop off our lawns.
