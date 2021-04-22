Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey should not have a platform to spew fear, rhetoric

Kim McGahey’s brand of conservatism is divisive and comes from a place of fear. His writing demonstrates a pattern of hyperbole, routinely placing passion before facts. His latest contribution to the Summit Daily highlights his hypocrisy in convenient bullet points. He questions the government’s right to vaccinate its citizens but not an employer’s. He champions boycotts but disparages “cancel culture.”

His vitriol’s sole purpose is to divide, and giving him a platform to spew his fear is, frankly, damaging to our society. It’s an embarrassment to the paper, to rational conservatives and to the county as a whole. I ask that you find a more thoughtful contributor, one who represents the majority of conservatives and less of the extreme fringe elements.