Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey should spend more time suggesting solutions

Wow, Kim McGahey almost had me this week. I actually agreed with most of what he said in his “Power must return to local government” column until he ended it by attacking our local elected officials and once again ignoring that we are in a pandemic of mass proportions.

Every week, I’m baffled by his pure ignorance about the pandemic. As a sufferer of post-COVID, commonly called a long-hauler, I have been debilitated by pain for pretty much the past year. I caught COVID while Trump was ignoring it, and now I have had one of the most pain-riddled, rough years of my life. I wonder if he ignores the science or just believes that he knows more. He makes conservatives look like small-minded idiots every week, and instead of finding middle ground to work with, he leans so far one way that it seems as though he only cares about a small portion of the community: the red side.

Get a clue man, all these social problems are connected. You cannot pick and choose which ones to fix and which ones to ignore. So stop attacking the officials that have the job you wanted and come up with solutions to fix the problems that benefit the whole and not just the red. Oh, and wear a mask.