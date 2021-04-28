Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey’s opinion about schools is hateful and divisive

I have had the privilege of being an elementary school volunteer in Summit County for several years. During that time, I have observed a curriculum that imparts respect for others, teaches students how to be a friend, lifts up the joy and responsibility of being a good citizen, and provides a curriculum that values tolerance.

I have no idea what Kim McGahey is talking about because over these past five years, long before Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. and the current school board arrived on the scene, I observed exactly what public schools should be doing: teaching children to be good citizens and to care for one another. You can find a statement of values and attitudes of the Summit School District on the website. Likewise, the nondiscriminatory policies adopted by the school board over the years attempt to right the hundreds of wrongs perpetrated against people of color through the decades.

I suggest McGahey read the book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson to fully understand the need for these policies and the work we continue to need to do to value everyone in our community. McGahey’s opinion is hateful and divisive but more importantly is not helpful to the school board, to Smith or the wonderful teachers and staff of Summit County schools who continue to try their best to provide an excellent education to our future citizens.