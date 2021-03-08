Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey’s recent COVID-19 column is fake news

I am writing to support the “mask mercenaries” that I hope will patrol our streets.

I’d like to be one myself. The quote from Kim McGahey that “The tourists aren’t coming into shops, restaurants and bars due to the threats from local government mask mandates, and they aren’t coming back as vacationers or investors” is fake news. In my neighborhood, I am surrounded by rental homes. Homes that rent for well over $500 per night. These homes and the others in the neighborhood have been rented since the short-term rental ban was lifted June 1. (On another note, if these rental properties were taxed as the hotels are, Summit County could have a nice revenue stream.) If the mask mandate is over in Texas and the Texans choose to come here, which they will, where does that leave us?

As a therapist in Summit County, I see residents on a daily basis for anxiety and panic attacks. The anxiety that I help treat is fear of not being able to pay rent and buy food, but equal to that is the fear of getting COVID-19, of dying or being so ill that they are unable to take care of their family and of having the long-haul symptoms that are not understood. A 27-year-old client, who admits that he didn’t buy into the “mask thing,” had COVID-19 in November and still can’t work a full day due to debilitating exhaustion. So yes, most healthy people who get COVID-19 fully recover, but do you want to be the one who doesn’t? Or worse, the one to spread it to someone else who doesn’t fare so well?