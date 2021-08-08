Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey’s take on housing is snobbish

This letter is in response to Kim McGahey’s column, “Don’t endeavor to make Summit County ordinary.”

You sound like a snob with white privilege, Kim! I am a 39-year local that remembers the ski area had housing for their employees. I too would love to see the individuals and entrepreneurs take care of the housing crisis, but they don’t. Some are more interested in making money on the condos and houses you sell for short-terms rentals rather than long-term leases.

We all know our economy could not survive without the restaurant workers and housekeepers it takes to keep it going. With your attitude, I am glad I will be dead and burned so I will not have to see my beloved town in the future — shame!