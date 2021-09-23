Letter to the editor: Kind act in Breckenridge proves that humanity still exists

I am writing to express gratitude to the anonymous, kind woman who gave my wife an umbrella on a rainy evening in Breckenridge on July 30. My wife and I were visiting Colorado from the East Coast and enjoying its beautiful and awe-inspiring landscapes. However, her altitude sickness got progressively worse by the time we got to Breckenridge, affecting her breathing. A kind lady walking her dog noticed us standing in the rain with no umbrella and immediately gave total strangers her only umbrella.

In a world that is full of strife and suffering, her kind act proves that humanity still exists. Kindness has been described as the quality or state of taking on active interest in the welfare of others with friendly and helpful acts or favors. This is exactly what this stranger did: She saw someone in need and immediately did what she could to help. Such kind acts, no matter how small, make one pause and think — especially now, when we have all been impacted by the pandemic — “What kind words and deeds can I say or do for my neighbors?”

An ancient book of wisdom states, “All things, therefore, as many as you might desire that men should do to you, so also you do to them.” — Matthew 7:12. If we all treated each other with the same kindness we want to be treated with in small and big ways, what a difference that would make. Kindness and gratitude are contagious, so each day like that woman outside Breckenridge Brewery, let’s ask ourselves, “What kind words or deeds can I say or do today?”

To the unknown stranger, my wife and I thank you for your kindness. You made our trip to Colorado memorable.