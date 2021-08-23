Letter to the editor: Knopf characterizes those who disagree as jeering, angry insurrectionists

Susan Knopf, can you stop a minute to check your own bias? I like reading your columns as an insight into what others are thinking, but you continue to mischaracterize those with whom you disagree.

For example, your column about critical race theory shows that you still prefer to group all those who disagree with the leftist opinions as jeering, angry, anti-Constitution insurrectionists. Your divisive writing choices seem to directly contradict your “Can we talk?” headline of seeking some sort of unity. I wonder if you realize that you are guilty of the exact harmful bias that you ascribe to others?

By the way, the term insurrection has been falsely used for many months since Jan 6. The facts, despite being censored by most liberals, are that a group of mostly unarmed, over-zealous, pro-Constitution people were seeking an honest and fair election. They sought to uphold the Constitution, not overthrow it. You may disagree with this description, but the facts are irrefutable. The irresponsible and repetitive use of the word insurrection is another in a long line of leftist hoaxes and is shameful.