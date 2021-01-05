Letter to the editor: Knopf infrastructure column was well-written and factual
Jack Beckner
Dillon
Dillon
Congratulations to Susan Knopf for a well-written, factual column with back-up, supportive data. There was no plethora of derogatory adjectives, which too many columnists use.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Letters to the Editor