Letter to the editor: Knopf’s character assassination by innuendo is wrong

In her latest column, Susan Knopf attacks four candidates for the school board, saying “The four are supported by a group that ran a very disturbing anti-critical race theory meeting.” So the four are bad candidates because of some who support them? Is that fair?

She goes on to say, “This group aligns with Republicans whose political platform favors vouchers, which bankrupt public schools.” It doesn’t appear to occur to Knopf that maybe public schools are failing to provide the form of education some parents want for their children.

Then she seems to attack Christians by writing, “This group is looking to start its own so-called Christian school.” Isn’t anyone or any group in our country free to start a school based on their religion? Would she dare criticize any other religious group but Christians? I doubt it.

Finally, she uses the race card to unfairly stigmatize the four candidates, writing “Such schools are popularly known as white-flight schools. Beware!” Popularly known by whom? Undoubtedly by those who oppose charter schools for any reason.

Knopf isn’t contributing to finding common ground in our divisive country but instead adding fuel to the fire. My disclaimer: I don’t know any of the candidates running for school board. I just think character assassination by innuendo is wrong.