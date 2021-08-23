Letter to the editor: Knopf’s column went for the gold in attacking people of faith

In politics and government, they use rapid response in communications with media and the public. They often get it wrong because they don’t take the time to properly analyze the messaging.

This is clear from the letter by Kate Neuschaefer as well as by the expected and predictable column by Susan Knopf. The letter yesterday demonstrated beyond belief that liberals like to post things like “my credentials” to somehow justify credibility where they clearly have none. Nobody cares if your family came over on the Mayflower. Mine included John Marshall, the chief justice of the Supreme Court from 1803 to 1835, but I don’t throw that around. Nobody cares how many times someone has been to the Statue of Liberty. My aunt and uncle were at the World Trade Center on Sept. 10, 2001, and if not for moving up their tour group’s itinerary would have been killed on 9/11. Nobody cares about a law degree. Most lawyers and doctors are programmed robots.

Knopf’s column went for the gold in attacking people of faith. Why would parents want to start a Christian or private school? Why do you think? They want a good education for their children — one that comes without indoctrination, which steals the innocence of childhood.

Liberals attack Christians and faith as a fundamental part of their campaign. They did this at Ruby Ridge and Waco. They attacked the Bundy family in Nevada. The Weavers, Davidians and Bundys fought back, and Vicki and Sammy Weaver were killed.