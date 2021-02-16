Letter to the editor: Kudos to Building Hope for outstanding mental health series

I have read and reread each of the Faces of Hope articles, written by Building Hope Summit County.

The personal stories of Mike, Haley, Jared, Breanna, Ashley and Otto have been moving and truly inspirational. Their inner strength and generosity light the way for all of us. Their stories also could have been called “profiles in courage.”

I suspect that the overwhelming majority of people would advise others to seek help with mental health issues. However, a large percentage also would not seek help for themselves. These testimonials may encourage others to seek help when it’s needed.

Mike, Haley, Jared, Breanna, Ashley and Otto have provided a valuable gift to all of us by sharing their stories.

Summit Daily is also to be commended for this fine series.