Letter to the editor: Kudos to Frisco police and Summit Fire

Recently, while sitting on our balcony I saw a man having some sort of episode outside on the walkway of our neighboring complex. He was sitting on the ground intermittently moaning and yelling incomprehensibly, then he’d be quiet and just rock back and forth. I didn’t recognize him, and I thought maybe he was drunk, had a fight or was upset with someone in one of the condos. After a while, when he laid down on the walkway, I called 911. A Frisco police officer arrived in less than two minutes. The officer approached the individual cautiously. He spoke with him calmly and quietly, while he likely was assessing the situation. It all happened in a non-threatening manner.

A few minutes later, Summit Fire & EMS arrived, and they behaved in the same way: calmly approaching the individual while continuing to assess and provide care. They were then able to get him on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

In a time when we we are seeing so many situations get out of hand, it was encouraging to see one that was handled well.

I would like to commend this police officer (I believe his name is Johnson) and the members of Summit Fire & EMS. The situation could easily have escalated, but it didn’t because of the excellent manner in which it was handled.