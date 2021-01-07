 Letter to the editor: Kudos to Summit County Public Health Department team | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: Kudos to Summit County Public Health Department team

Letters to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Karen and Ben Little
Frisco

 

Sometimes admitting to your age has its advantages, especially if you are 70 or older and live in Summit County.

Thank you Director Amy Wineland, the Summit County Public Health Department staff and local volunteers for their remarkable program rollout to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. It was easy to make an online reservation for the first dose, which was provided locally, indoors or in your car, administered on time by friendly professionals, and to leave with your second dose already on the calendar! To say it took a load off our shoulders and lessened months of anxiety is an understatement. News programs showing long lines, outdoors, with only first-come, first-served only underscores our gratitude that we reside in Summit County

 

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 
Letters to the Editor
See more