Letter to the editor: Kudos to Summit County Public Health Department team

Sometimes admitting to your age has its advantages, especially if you are 70 or older and live in Summit County.

Thank you Director Amy Wineland, the Summit County Public Health Department staff and local volunteers for their remarkable program rollout to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. It was easy to make an online reservation for the first dose, which was provided locally, indoors or in your car, administered on time by friendly professionals, and to leave with your second dose already on the calendar! To say it took a load off our shoulders and lessened months of anxiety is an understatement. News programs showing long lines, outdoors, with only first-come, first-served only underscores our gratitude that we reside in Summit County