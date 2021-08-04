Letter to the editor: Lack of courage shown at redistricting meeting

I watched the meeting regarding redistricting on Zoom Saturday night and was very disappointed. It is quite apparent that, as in every recent election, Summit County is split 60/40 on the proposal putting us in the 3rd Congressional District.

Conservatives are thrilled with the prospect of being represented by Lauren Boebert, and progressives are horrified. All of the talk about water, climate change, tourism, like-minded communities, agriculture, oil and gas, etc. was all just dodging the elephant in the room. Nobody had the courage to say how they really felt and made every attempt to be politically correct. The names Joe Neguse and Lauren Boebert were never mentioned.