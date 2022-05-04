Letter to the Editor: Learning is a unique experience for each of us

Regarding the recent article about eliminating remote learning options for the upcoming school year, I write this letter.

It’s understandable that budgetary concerns exist. It’s equally understandable that services offered for a few may seem like an inefficient use of funding. I understand the concerns, and commend the Summit School District for its efforts to meet the needs of our diverse community.

The school board certainly faces impossible choices and must find ways forward, nonetheless. As the parent of two former Summit students, and as the current President of a local education nonprofit, Colorado Learning Connections, I want to acknowledge the 68 students who utilized the remote learning program this school year.

In light of the many changes we’ve witnessed in the past two years, I’d like to shine a light on learning alternatives like those offered at Colorado Learning Connections, which includes assistance with remote learning.

Education is not only about learning content and mastering skills. It’s a process of self discovery in which students learn who they are and how success is personally discovered. Unfortunately, all Summit students had to adapt to new learning environments in the recent past. Many struggled.

Teachers and staff were also challenged like never before. Feelings of anxiety in regard to academic performance can contribute to one’s overall mental health, but some have found that remote learning works well for them. This is the beauty of learning.

Sixty-eight students flourished in a new system, and in doing so, gained agency over their education and empowerment in their personal and academic lives. All learning methods are worth cultivating, especially, or perhaps most importantly, for those who have yet to discover the method that works best for them.