Letter to the editor: Let’s create a community where we come together in harmony
Dillon
I am a home-school mom of three. One of the most critical lessons is teaching basic morality — things I grew up learning almost automatically, things that are not commonly demonstrated in today’s culture.
Some of which are:
- Bullying and shaming are never OK
- Be kind to one another; you never know what someone else is battling
- A nation divided cannot stand, as is clearly documented in history
- The voice of love resounds far further than hate or violence
- Standing up for your rights is important; do so respectfully and intelligently
- Name-calling and rising up in anger at someone else is foolish, toxic and unhelpful
- If we think we have the right to make someone else’s decisions for them, we are wrong
- Be friendly to those who are different than us; they could teach us something
- If there are two sides to a story, don’t be content just hearing and believing one
- Question, debate, use critical thinking and always ask why, while maintaining your honor and respect
- Be the one who stands up for injustice, even if it’s inconvenient
- Always listen to your conscience and choose what’s right over what’s popular
- Use your talents to build up those around you
- Serve the less fortunate; taking advantage of people demonstrates an evil heart
I would love to see us create community where we come together and live life alongside one another in harmony — neighbors helping neighbors despite differences, getting rid of animosity. It isn’t easy. It takes work. But with a little intentionality, we can make a better life instead of tearing it from its limbs. As role models and decision-makers, we need to step back and ask ourselves, “What kind of future are we creating for our children? Is it truly the kind of future we want for them?”
