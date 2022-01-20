Letter to the editor: Let’s create a community where we come together in harmony

I am a home-school mom of three. One of the most critical lessons is teaching basic morality — things I grew up learning almost automatically, things that are not commonly demonstrated in today’s culture.

Some of which are:

Bullying and shaming are never OK

Be kind to one another; you never know what someone else is battling

A nation divided cannot stand, as is clearly documented in history

The voice of love resounds far further than hate or violence

Standing up for your rights is important; do so respectfully and intelligently

Name-calling and rising up in anger at someone else is foolish, toxic and unhelpful

If we think we have the right to make someone else’s decisions for them, we are wrong

Be friendly to those who are different than us; they could teach us something

If there are two sides to a story, don’t be content just hearing and believing one

Question, debate, use critical thinking and always ask why, while maintaining your honor and respect

Be the one who stands up for injustice, even if it’s inconvenient

Always listen to your conscience and choose what’s right over what’s popular

Use your talents to build up those around you

Serve the less fortunate; taking advantage of people demonstrates an evil heart

I would love to see us create community where we come together and live life alongside one another in harmony — neighbors helping neighbors despite differences, getting rid of animosity. It isn’t easy. It takes work. But with a little intentionality, we can make a better life instead of tearing it from its limbs. As role models and decision-makers, we need to step back and ask ourselves, “What kind of future are we creating for our children? Is it truly the kind of future we want for them?”