Letter to the editor: Let’s keep doing what works until we beat COVID-19 for real

So Kim McGahey proclaims the COVID-19 crisis is over. A quick Google search shows nearly 1,900 deaths per day on a rolling seven-day average, but no matter, let’s all just move on. Now, if we could just get rid of our liberal Democratic government, duly elected by the people, we could all just move on from this terrible, freedom-infringing mask mandate. Tt’s just so hard.

McGahey says misinformation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, previous administration no doubt, has got us all confused. The amount of misinformation in his op-ed — along with the apparently mandatory reference to “the government boot” on our throats with some name-calling thrown in to sound Trumpy, I guess — is pretty confusing on its own. We are making progress on this virus, vaccinations are happening, and mask-wearing – not that hard – is helping drive the curve down. Despite McGahey declaring it’s over, let’s keep on with what works till this thing is actually beaten for real.