Letter to the editor: Let’s solve the current problems before adding more to the pile

First let me say, I am a fan of Breckenridge Grand Vacations. I think they’ve added much to this community, and we have benefited from their partnership with the town. I am also in support of the Breckenridge Town Council’s courage to look at the new development project on the North Gondola Lot. At first blush, it looks pretty sexy and cool. But let’s take a closer look. The questions I hope the council will consider are numerous. Here are just a few:

How many jobs are going to be created by this project?

Where are those workers coming from? Seems like Breckenridge Grand Vacations will need to fish in the same pond as all others seeking employees.

Would the workers be paid a living wage (living as defined as without the need for subsidy)?

Where will those workers live?

How many parking spaces will be added as a result of the project?

How much more traffic will the project bring to our already stressed community?

How much will the new retail/restaurant spaces cannibalize from those businesses already on Main Street?

For the past months — maybe years — we have tried to solve the parking, traffic, affordable housing, living wages and over-crowding issues. It seems this project will significantly exacerbate all of those concerns. And for what? Really, for what? So we can bring more congestion, more people who don’t really care about Breckenridge pretending to live here? So a big developer can make more money? So we can continue to ring our hands about what to do with employee housing? So we can add even more stress to an already super-stressed environment?

Let’s prove we can solve the current problems before adding more to the pile. When is enough, enough? Really.