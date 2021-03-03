Letter to the editor: Let’s support bill that would suspend state assessments

I recently became aware of House Bill 21-1125 Suspend State Assessments .

The school year for our children and our teachers has been very disruptive. Every day a teacher can teach and a student can learn is precious this year. HB21-1125 suspends state assessments for the 2020-21 school year. Instead of students taking standardized tests, they can be learning from a teacher. How valuable is that this year!

Any testing done this year will have an asterisk. It will not be a fair assessment of a student’s ability to learn nor a teacher’s ability to teach. We are all having a COVID year. Let’s recognize this and suspend state assessments.

Please write to Rep. Julie McKluskie at julie.mccluskie.house@state.co.us and Sen. Bob Rankin at bob.rankin.senate@state.co.us to support HB21-1125.