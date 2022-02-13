Letter to the editor: Let’s support Vail Resorts during these difficult times

Currently, I am a proud employee of Vail Resorts at Breckenridge Ski Resort, interacting with hundreds of guests each day who have fun and love their skiing experience on the mountain.

Being a retired executive, I cannot help but notice how our new CEO is working each and every moment for the guests and staff who make it possible to run these great resorts. Under the CEO’s leadership, the entire team is working for the safety and enjoyment for all guest at all resorts.

The leadership team cannot control weather, pandemics or the impacts of climate change. Nor can they control the current labor availability that all industries are facing. I know there is frustration across a few of the resorts. Let’s be patient and support Vail Resorts during these difficult times.