Letter to the editor: Let’s take care of our dogs and be respectful of others

Good day to my community of local dog handlers, and guests of Summit County with dogs!

Let’s put our heads together to devise strategies to incentivize all dog folks to bag and properly dispose of poop when walking in and experiencing our beautiful outdoors.

In spite of the unsightliness and health hazard of dog feces, poop pickup is one of the responsibilities of having and accommodating the needs of our wonderful dogs.

Grumpiness has become a familiar emotion when walking with my dogs and observing, often picking up, the piles of visible poop and poop-filled bags.

How can we motivate our fellow handlers so that every person can enjoy the benefits of being outdoors in the mountains? There has to be some common sense solutions to this issue, as we all stand to lose the privilege of taking our dogs on and off leash on our outdoor adventures when the problem becomes overwhelming. It often feels like we are already there.

And please, when your dog is off leash and you see a leashed dog in your vicinity, give the courtesy to the other handler of leashing your dog. Not all dogs love to socialize with other dogs. Nor do all people enjoy an off-leash dog running up to greet them.

As a Summit County resident since the late 70s, I have seen plenty of changes in our community, including the large increase in the number of people and dogs. We have a responsibility to keep it enjoyable for all.

Suggestions?