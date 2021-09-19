Letter to the editor: Let’s talk about the gorilla in the room

The 800-pound gorilla in the room in regard to workforce housing in the county is that we’ll never “get ahead” of the housing curve for workers. Add 500 housing units around the county and that new grocery store down the Blue will look better and better. It will be an anchor store to attract other businesses, which will necessitate additional housing and so on.

Can you imagine the town emergency declarations enabling transfer of federal-forest property to the towns so we can develop more subdivisions? Can you tell where Dillon ends and Silverthorne begins? How dense of an urban footprint do we want in Summit County? I think we’re big enough. There will be a definite time when we’re “built out.” Let’s call it now.