Letter to the editor: Letter headline misconstrued my view about school board election

Changing the title or content of letters to the editor is unconscionable. I now wonder how many of the Summit Daily News letters have been titled to reflect the editor’s opinion rather than the drafter’s opinion.

The rewritten headline took out of context my last sentence, completely misconstruing my letter.

My opinion is that the Summit teachers union, conveniently and obscurely titled the Summit County Education Association, along with school administration, are the fox in the hen house. For over 15 years, our community has endured the school administration/employees, having input as a loud, published voice and support of their choice of school board members. Does the administration and school employees understand nonpartisan?

Of course I support the school board members that want to provide an academic education as the schools focus and the belief that the board members also need to focus on taxpayers’ fiscal responsibility.

It is worrisome that some school board candidates believe that mental health issues are a primary focus. If we continue this downward spiral of non-academic focus, our schools will indeed become institutions of mental health. Of course our schools have student counselors, but most of our students are just fine, thank you, and prefer to get on with their school work.

Classrooms really don’t need to waste time with student introductions of their pronouns or their personality animals. I believe that our school board candidates should focus on academics, fiscal responsibility and academic teachers being highly paid.

I assure you that I will not vote for a candidate that is recommended by school administration, former administration in political positions or teachers.