Letter to the editor: Letter was grossly mistaken in stating I am an ‘anti-vaxxer’
Breckenridge
It is important to note that letter writer Sandi Bruns is grossly mistaken and incorrect that I am an “anti-vaxxer.” I am fully vaccinated for every single required childhood vaccine and even up to date on my tetanus booster shot.
What I am is anti-mandates, pro-bodily autonomy and pro-medical freedom. Why is this distinction important? Because no one should be forced to receive a medical procedure or product, such as a vaccine, that could cause him or her physical harm.
I have a medical condition, and I could die given the “rare” but known, and non-zero, potential side effects of this vaccine. (And I do really like living these days despite the chaos). I am not anti-vaccine: Whoever wants one should make an informed decision with his or her health care provider. My personal doctor, who knows my risk factors, advised me not to get the shot. I am not anti-vax, but I am pro-life for myself. Would Bruns care if this vaccine killed me? I think not. She wouldn’t blink an eye or shed a single tear.
I would appreciate it if the editor would use her very careful editing eye to remove language that is slanderous, demeaning and hurtful: I am not an anti-vaxxer. And it is undeniable that Bruns was referring to me when she made that statement in her letter to the editor.
