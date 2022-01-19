Letter to the editor: Letter writer is blowing false information into the wind
Frisco
Letter writer Ally Doolin, as usual, is blowing false information into the wind. There have been very few deaths — specifically three — that were definitely linked to a person being vaccinated for COVID-19 vs. 834,964 deaths where COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death.
It is interesting that Doolin thinks that just because she had only a mild cough that the same will happen to everyone else. Ask the families of the 834,964 who have died. Ask the nurses and doctors who have to deal with the unintelligent, uninformed, unvaccinated people who continue to flood the hospitals.
Doolin, where do you get your information? Far right wing think/idiot tanks? Fox Noise? OAN? As Jim Jones told his followers, keep drinking the Kool-Aid.
