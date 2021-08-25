Letter to the editor: Letter writer is showing her arrogance about education

Letter writer Kate Neuschaefer states that she is smarter than everyone else, based on her credentials and that those without college educations should not be allowed to speak their opinions.

So should the “not very educated” be allowed to vote? I know more brilliant-minded and successful people without college degrees than I do the so-called educated. Talk about imagined elitism.

Does Mayflower lineage or viewing the Statue of Liberty somehow make one wise? From what we see now, today’s higher education system no longer teaches how to think, just what to think.

“It’s better to remain silent and appear a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”

If anyone should remain silent, it’s the arrogant Neuschaefer.