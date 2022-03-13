Letter to the editor: Letter writer parrots the right’s favorite insult for Democrats

Chuck Savall’s letter made several assertions that bear answering:

He faulted the Summit Daily News for its lack of coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Daily News’ main responsibility is to serve the mountain community along with news from the state Capitol that affects us.

As an ideologue, Savall probably mistrusts the media. But the right’s icon Fox has correspondents reporting from Ukraine.

In attacking President Joe Biden, he neglected to mention that the U.S. is leading the Western world in issuing dozens of sanctions against Russia, including confiscating luxury yachts and jet planes. Major corporations are leaving Russia.

Lastly, Biden has cut off purchases of Russian oil. This will raise gasoline worldwide and hurt many of us but put more of a strain on Putin’s back.

He characterized Biden as “motivated by greed, corruption and the need to maintain power and control.”

First, prove this assertion. You can’t. Second, this a highly accurate description of our former (thankfully) President Donald Trump, who along with his minions tried to overthrow a legal election that he lost by over 7 million votes.

Finally, Savall used the right’s favorite insult for Democrats when he accused the Summit Daily of pushing the socialist agenda of the local leaders.

Most on the right could not accurately define socialism.