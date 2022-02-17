Letter to the editor: Letter writer should do more research before trying to discredit GoFundMe

Maarten Meinders stated in a letter to the editor that “GoFundMe’s reputation is shot” and then recommended an alternative group called GiveSendGo. However, she failed to inform us that the Proud Boys and other far-right groups have benefited from GiveSendGo.

Plus, GiveSendGo was hacked, and the hackers have names and personal details, such as addresses, zip codes and IP addresses of more than 92,000 donors to the Freedom Convoy. More disturbing is hackers found that some of the donors left violent messages.

Maybe it is time for Meinders to use her brain and do thorough research using more than one source to come to a conclusion before discrediting a reputable, responsible organization that has helped many people in need.