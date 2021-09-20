Letter to the editor: Letter writer thinks her freedom supersedes that of others

“There is no argument” deserves an argument.

Letter writer Rachel Steinmetz claims her individual rights and freedoms are being violated. For decades, our government has required children be vaccinated for many diseases prior to attending kindergarten. We have to wear seat belts, get driver’s licenses, pay taxes, obey laws — the list of government mandates is endless. Yet COVID-19 vaccines are where people now choose to die on the sword?

No one should need to be forced to get vaccinated. Instead, everyone should be happily embracing the vaccines as our only path back to normal. Seems those complaining the loudest about lockdowns and restrictions are also those refusing to help by taking such a simple action.

Steinmetz, your rights end abruptly the moment exercising them jeopardizes the very lives of others in your community.