Letter to the editor: Letter writer’s debunked conspiracies misinform families
Frisco
Yes, Rachel Steinmetz, we can all do better. Sadly, your continued cult-like references to completely debunked conspiracies do not get us there!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is just the government agency that we think it is — warts and all. It is not some cabal of greedy scientist out patenting research and cures for Dr. Evil. I have done my homework on this subject, and I have testified before a federal vaccination injury panel. The CDC does need improvement, and I think Michael Lewis’ criticisms in his recent book, “The Premonition,” are important to consider.
Your agenda is decidedly political. A nation that promotes the open and documented support of its citizens drives you insane. You present information that misinforms your fellow citizens and their families.
A fact check on the site HealthFeedback.org puts to rest the absurd CDC narrative with which you began your letter to me.
