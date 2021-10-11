 Letter to the editor: Letter writer’s population migration facts don’t match reality | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Letter writer’s population migration facts don’t match reality

Tom Lunsford
Lake Jackson, Texas

Letter writer Chris Dorton’s facts were interesting, but the bottom line is Texas picked up two congressional seats and California lost one in the last census.

