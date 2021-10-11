Letter to the editor: Letter writer’s population migration facts don’t match reality
Tom Lunsford
Lake Jackson, Texas
Letter writer Chris Dorton’s facts were interesting, but the bottom line is Texas picked up two congressional seats and California lost one in the last census.
