Letter to the editor: Liberals need to do their homework on Afghanistan

“Place in This World” isn’t just a Michael W. Smith song but reality now that the Biden administration and Democrats have equipped the most sophisticated, well-trained and supplied terrorist organization the world has ever seen.

It didn’t have to be this way. Former President Donald Trump had our country on the right track. Peace through strength. America is safer when someone like Trump or Ronald Reagan is president. Adversaries fear us. Reagan brought down the Berlin Wall and won the Cold War. Trump was saving our country by repatriating money, lowering taxes, rebuilding the military and securing our border.

In response to Afghanistan, liberals need to do their homework and put aside their hatred and indoctrination before yapping off about something they have no clue about.

Mike Pompeo had negotiated a deal with the Taliban that would have had us out by the end of May with our dignity, respect and lives intact. We would also maintain Bagram Air Base and the special operations base at Jalalabad. A contingent of special operators from Joint Special Operations Command, the UK’s Special Air Service and CIA’s Special Activities Center would have remained at Jalalabad to — guess what — fight ISIS-K for the Taliban. Aviation would have stayed on station at Bagram.

Now the Taliban have our helicopters, drones, technology, tactical advantage and more while Biden and everyone who voted against Trump has blood on their hands.

We will not be able to fix this until after we right the ship with the upcoming elections, which I don’t believe will go well for liberals and their progressive friends.