Letter to the editor: Limit tourism before Summit loses every semblance of community

Are there wolves in Summit County? Yes.

Although I’m not a wildlife biologist, I did have to sleep in a hotel because the house next door had short-term renters who violated every law of “quiet enjoyment” my neighborhood has. Happy holidays! And despite many official complaints, nothing was done.

I can confirm that the wolves are in our county; they’ve been here for some time. They have been in our midst since 1993 to be exact.

When Breckenridge Ski Resort became a Vail Resorts acquisition, the wolves have been circling and scouting out our neighborhoods for their dinner, and we are now just becoming witness to the slaughter.

Wait, how many extra passes did they sell this season?

Yeah, go ahead and defend them as market-driven employers who give back to the community, only I don’t know if you are going to have neighbors anymore. Rather, due to the monetization of what once were year-round family communities, your fellow Summit (and Park) County neighbors are now weekly candidates for the welcome wagon or, better yet, the paddy wagon.

I want to absolutely congratulate Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for being the original class act in the county by limiting the day passes and preserving the experience. That’s Summit County and not some money-grubbing, publicly held conglomerate that squeezes us to death.

Anyone else want to jam another couple million tourists down our throats? People like Kim McGahey spew their market drivel ad infinitum, saying property rights win out, but who will be around to see its fruition? Vail Resorts.

Solutions, you ask? Follow the leader and cap the guests to our town and county before you lose every semblance of community left.