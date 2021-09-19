Letter to the editor: Limiting housing supply would kill the Summit County dream
Breckenridge
Breckenridge is losing its soul?
Breckenridge is the most commercialized ski town in the country; save me your emotional diatribe. Won’t limiting the supply of housing make rentals even more expensive? It would kill any chance of chasing the dream of being a ski bum, the dream that brought the wonderful people on council (apologies if most are Summit High grads, but I doubt any are) to Breckenridge in the first place. Talk about losing your soul.
