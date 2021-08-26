Letter to the editor: Limiting short-term rentals will hurt businesses, workers

Many who think short-term rentals are bad should stop and consider what happens if condos sit empty when owners are not using them.

My condo capacity is limited to four occupants, but those four occupants pay lodging taxes, rent skis, take lessons, buy lift tickets and spend plenty on good food and drinks. Fuel, groceries and gifts also are purchased, all adding sales tax to the local coffers. People come to the mountains to enjoy the outdoors, and few such visitors are on a tight budget.

Banning short-term rentals would not result in more properties available to local renters; it would just result in fewer visitors with less need for local workers. I can live without the extra income from renting my condo, but can you live without a job when demand for your services and products declines?