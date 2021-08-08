Letter to the editor: Limiting short-term rentals will not guarantee workforce housing

As an owner since 1973 of a vacation home and short-term rental in Frisco, I have some hard facts for those trying to limit or eliminate short-term rentals. Restricting permits on single-family homes will not guarantee workforce housing. It also will not achieve “neighborhood preservation.”

I and other vacation-home owners will not magically convert our homes into long-term rentals. Why? Because we bought these homes for ourselves, our families and friends to enjoy. If we can’t short-term rent them, they will simply sit empty between visits. There’s not a whole lot to preserve in a neighborhood that doesn’t have any neighbors. Not to mention all the revenue the town of Frisco and all its residents will lose from lost short-term rental taxes. Other Frisco businesses will also miss the customers and revenue from short-term renters.

This petition, while possibly launched with good intentions, is incredibly short sighted and, ultimately, unrealistic.