Letter to the editor: Limiting the short-term rental market is not the answer

When I chose to move to Frisco, I knew the cost of living was high and that tourism was a major industry due to the wonderful events, resorts and view. I still made the decision to come to Summit County, understanding that the vacation-rental market is a large part of the tourists-based economy. Limiting that sector, short-term rentals, is not the answer; there have to be other options.

Has the county and each of the municipalities considered adding more affordable, deed-restricted units and, even more so, apartments? Also, with businesses benefiting from this tourism-based economy, could they be incentivized to offer housing or stipends for the local workforce?

This is a vicious cycle. We need tourists to keep us employed, but we also need housing to live and work here. Vacation accommodations bring substantial economic benefits to our county, and, as someone who lives and works in Frisco, restricting them would only hurt me, a member of the local workforce.