Letter to the editor: Linda Harmon is positively wrong about Come to the Table

I read Linda Harmon’s March 10 column with a pit in my stomach. Are lies and false accusations the practice of “positive” progressives? Harmon got paid to write 692 words of hatred, including accusations of taking “dark money” and “intentionally” creating negative results for the people of Summit County. Harmon has never attended a Come to the Table meeting or talked to any Come to the Table members. That’s really unfortunate journalism.

In today’s divisive world, I was looking for people with whom I can research and discuss sensitive issues without judgment. And that is why I — a moderate, level-headed, unaffiliated voter — decided to join the group. I am a former commercial litigation attorney and a real estate investor and professional. I am a founding member of the Journal of Gender, Race and Justice at the University of Iowa Law School. Critical thinking, research and independent thought are not only my training but integral to who I am.

I’ve noticed in the past few years that critical thinking and common sense have gone out the window, and it’s impossible to have real conversations without fear of retribution or name-calling. I fear that information has been censored and distorted and our First Amendment rights are in danger.

I am concerned COVID policies eroded medical freedom and medical privacy. I mourn the loss of small businesses due to forced shutdowns. American values have been trampled, and people are asleep at the wheel. So I joined Come to the Table, a mixed bag of people with incredibly varied opinions, and we talk openly. We can decide if we want to make a difference in our own way, on issues we feel are important. We are grassroots and could really use some of that dark money.