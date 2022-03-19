Letter to the editor: Linda Harmon should attend a Come to the Table meeting

I agree that Come to the Table has given a double message of providing a nonpartisan forum for discussion and taking strong stances. And those stances attract a more conservative mindset. But it is nonpartisan. I am a registered Democrat. However, I like to think in terms of issues, not parties. So I joined Come to the Table because of what my research tells me about COVID-19. I also am a member of 350 Colorado, a nonpartisan environmental activist group. But of course, it attracts a more liberal mindset.

I am outspoken in Come to the Table and 350 Colorado, to research and listen to oppositional views.

So I invite you, Linda Harmon, to attend a Come to the Table meeting. Add your diversity. Debate. Give reasons for what you believe. But in that process, I encourage you to also listen.

Oh, and I take umbrage at the accusation of Come to the Table using “dark money.” I like to think of my donations as more of a “medium gray.” We pay our own expenses. No one is trying to invade Summit County with perverse ideas. We are simply standing up for what we believe to be true. Just like you.