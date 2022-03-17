Letter to the editor: Linda Harmon’s column does a disservice to Summit County

The title “They are at it again” is a great slogan for the far left, Linda Harmon, as you are projecting what your leftist regime has been doing all along. You need to educate yourself about how the Democratic Party won the last election in Colorado from “dark money” led by millionaire Gov. Jared Polis.

Four for the Kids was a grassroots campaign of local candidates, supported by locals who want to improve the abysmal test scores by focusing on academics, not critical race theory.

Come to the Table is a bipartisan effort; every political persuasion is represented in the group. The individuals are the normal, hardworking people of Summit County. You claim that it is anti-vax and anti-mask, but this is false. The group supports personal freedom and is anti-mandates, which is considerably different.

You then go on to claim that you are not against people with ideas different from your own; however, you are completely intolerant and critical of any other viewpoint than your own. You might benefit from attending the Constitution classes.

As far as the surveys to the town council candidates, the questions went to all candidates. How do you determine who to vote for if you don’t ask any questions about issues? This is the democratic process.

Come to the Table is uniting a fast-growing group of locals in the county who believe in personal freedom, common sense and “we the people.”

You make false accusations about people whom you don’t know. You label others when you are the one who is dishonest, deceitful and underhanded (using your own words). Your column is not positive and progressive but rather negative and regressive. You do a disservice to our county. You should Come to the Table — perhaps there’s hope for you.